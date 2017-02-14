Records: Man to plead guilty to aiding San Bernardino attack

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam Pause

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

2:16 Drone flies over threatened spillway at California's Oroville Dam

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:22 How to make Valentine's Day roses last longer than ever

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

1:25 91 and still in love: A story for the ages

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day