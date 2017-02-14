Good luck making America safe again without the Mexican military, experts say

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

1:22 How to make Valentine's Day roses last longer than ever

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

1:25 91 and still in love: A story for the ages

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver