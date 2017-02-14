Dad accused of tossing son from bridge intended to die, too, cops say. But he survived

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

1:22 How to make Valentine's Day roses last longer than ever

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'