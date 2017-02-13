Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested on child sex assault, porn charges

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness