He wasn’t there to see it, but her photos out the window show every day of his deployment

1:01 Zoey Talbert's Make-A-Wish party Pause

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain