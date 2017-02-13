National
Drone flies over threatened spillway at California's Oroville Dam
Approximately 188,000 people were evacuated over the weekend due to the threat of collapse of an emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam, the United States' tallest dam, failing and unleashing flood waters in California. Here's drone footage from the California Department of Water Resources taken Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2017. More details: http://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article132340439.htmlCalifornia Department of Water Resources