Drone flies over threatened spillway at California's Oroville Dam

Approximately 188,000 people were evacuated over the weekend due to the threat of collapse of an emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam, the United States' tallest dam, failing and unleashing flood waters in California. Here's drone footage from the California Department of Water Resources taken Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2017. More details: http://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article132340439.html
California Department of Water Resources

Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

Police dash cam footage captures the moment when a speeding commuter train smashes through a FedEx truck in North Salt Lake City, Utah during a snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 21. Utah Transit Authority said the crossing gates weren't working properly because of the weather conditions. No one was seriously injured.

NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th planet from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."

Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

The final section of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River was brought down by explosives on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Riverside. The bridge and its companion structure, the Fairfax Bridge, have been replaced by a new four-lane bridge carrying U.S. 69 between Platte County and the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kan.

The worst red-light runners in 2016

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95 on Thursday, Dec. 8. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Barack Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom.

