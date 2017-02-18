AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A couple wearing Japanese traditional kimonso pose for a wedding photo by a rapeseed oil field at Hamarikyu Garden in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The flowers are expected to remain in full bloom until the end of March.
Eugene Hoshiko
AP Photo
A bull faces a crowd during a traditional bull-taming festival called "Jallikattu," in the village of Allanganallur, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people who attempt to grab it and ride it. Performed during the four-day "Pongal" or winter harvest festival, popular in Tamil Nadu.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Ukrainian soldier, left, sits next to two elderly women waiting for humanitarian aid in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. A sharp escalation in fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed rebels over the past week has killed at least 33 people, centering on Avdiivka, a government-held town just north of rebel-controlled Donetsk.
Evgeniy Maloletka
AP Photo
With a moon rising overhead, Theresa Perkins retrieves some belongings from inside of the destroyed home of her friend, Thelma Packnett, in the aftermath of Tuesday's tornado that tore through the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
A shadow of an Indian paramilitary soldier is cast on barbed wire at a checkpoint during curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Authorities imposed a curfew in some parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city to prevent a protest march to the disputed Himalayan region's office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan
UNMOGIP) called by separatist leaders seeking end of Indian rule.
Sub-Saharan migrants wait their turn to leave the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel after arriving at the port of Pozzallo, south of Sicily, Italy, with more than 220 migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Rescuers from different aid organizations pulled more than 1000 people in waters off the Libyan coast on Friday, and all of them were transferred to the Italian authorities.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Young migrants from Syria sit in a bus as they arrive at a refugees camp at Kokkinotrimithia outside of the capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. A boat carrying 93 migrants believed to be Syrians - including 42 children and 17 women - came ashore on Cyprus' northwest coast after setting sail from where authorities believe was Mersin, Turkey.
Petros Karadjias
AP Photo
Palestinian laborers work at a construction site in a new housing project in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A Palestinian Cabinet minister on Tuesday called on the international community to punish Israel for a contentious new law, just hours after the Israeli parliament adopted the bill to retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land.
Oded Balilty
AP Photo
Startled roe deer run on an ice floe surrounded by driftwood by the rising icy waters of the River Tisza at Cigand, 271 kilometers northeast of Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
MTI via AP
Attila Balazs
Rafael Tapia, from Chile, drops down a wave during a big wave surfing session at the Praia do Norte, or North beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Marcelino Rogelio Estrada performs the role of a priest during the annual celebration known as the Burial of Pachencho, played by Divaldo Aguiar, who lies in a coffin during the mock funeral service, in Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Residents stage the mock funeral and burial of Pachencho in a boozy festival that has become an annual tradition to mark the end of the local carnival season.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
The rear windshield of a vehicle is held together by a transparent film with an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, after being struck by bullets in Culiacan, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Sinaloa state prosecutor's office said in a statement that several suspects and a Mexican marine died in an early morning clash after heavily armed men attacked the marines while on patrol in the city.
Rashide Frias
AP Photo
Birds fly over trains along the Market-Frankford Line in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority took cars out for inspection after a crack was found on a main load-carrying beam on a Market-Frankford Line car during regularly scheduled vehicle overhaul work.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
Manchester United's players celebrate after Juan Mata, center, scored the team's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Rui Vieira
AP Photo
A man takes an early morning swim in the Mediterranean Sea amid the cool temperatures of 8 degrees celsius
46 degrees Fahrenheit) in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Men in Princess Elsa costumes, from the movie "Frozen," carry another reveler as they dance during the Banda de Ipanema carnival "bloco" parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets in hundreds of open-air parties ahead of Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, center, has the ball knocked out of his hands by Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap, right, as forward Kris Humphries reaches in during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 99-84.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
People gather at the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, N.D., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, to protest the Dakota Access pipeline on federal land. A federal judge on Monday refused to stop construction on the last stretch of the pipeline, which is progressing much faster than expected.
The Bismarck Tribune via AP
Tom Stromme
People of Miao ethnicity gather in circles to dance and play folk instruments known as lusheng at a public square in Zhouxi township, Kaili, in southwestern China's Guizhou province on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The Lusheng Festival is a key annual event for the country's minority group.
Chinatopix via AP)
Muslim men attend a prayer at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Tens of thousands gathered at the national mosque for the mass prayers on Saturday urging Indonesians to vote for Muslims in city and district elections being held across the country the following week.
Achmad Ibrahim
AP Photo
A young girl helps hold a U.S. flag as a group marches through downtown Austin, Texas, heading to the state capitol during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school Thursday to demonstrate how important they are to America's economy and its way of life, and many businesses closed in solidarity, in a nationwide protest called "A Day Without Immigrants."
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Graves are submerged in floodwaters at a cemetery downstream from a damaged dam Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Cyclist David Cassidy of Bangor, Maine, celebrates after crossing the finish line in an 18-mile bike race at the Fat Tire Festival at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, on Saturday, Feb 11, 2017. Riders had to endure heavy snowfall and 2 degree Fahrenheit temperatures as parts of New England were hit with another winter storm.
Robert F. Bukaty
AP Photo
A doctor holds his stethoscope in the air as he and other medical staff protest the detention of their union leaders, outside an appeals court in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. A court has released seven doctors who are officials in the medics' union and who were jailed earlier in the week for not calling off a strike by doctors working in public institutions.
Ben Curtis
AP Photo
Hussein Zeino Danoon and Shahad Ahmed Abed arrive at the Khazer, Iraq camp for people displaced from Mosul, Iraq, for their wedding on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. It is the second marriage to take place in the camps where tens of thousands are staying after fleeing fighting.
Bram Janssen
AP Photo
Nepalese Buddhist women walk out of a monastery at the Boudhanath Stupa after offering prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Boudhanath Stupa is an important pilgrimage site for Buddhists.
Niranjan Shrestha
AP Photo
Indigenous mayors watch from the gallery overlooking Guatemala's congress during a session to discuss the proposed constitutional amendment to recognize indigenous justice as part of the country's judicial system, in Guatemala City, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Constitutional Court already has accepted some rulings by indigenous courts.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Mudasir Ahmed's father, center, cries next to his body in Redwani, 65 kilometers
40 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. officials said Ahmed was one of four suspected rebels killed, along with two Indian army soldiers and a civilian, in a gunbattle in the Indian-controlled region.
Dogs and their handlers participate in a weekly dogfighting gathering in the Paghman district of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The sport is a popular form of entertainment during the winter season. Dogs do not fight until death, but until one dog pins down another, or one runs away.
Rahmat Gul
AP Photo
Birds perch on electrical cables beside the Pasig River Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Many birds fly over the river and Manila Bay in search of food.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
