They finally had a daughter after six boys. Now mom is pregnant again. And it’s a...

After welcoming their seventh child — and only daughter — into the world less than two years ago, it’s back to boys for the Lair family.
Stephen, 39, and Cher Lair, 38, told People Magazine this week that they’re expecting No. 8. And it’s a boy.
Their first six boys were apprehensive when little sister Ruby Jane arrived at the family’s Apex home in 2015, but now they love her so much they were hoping for a second sister, their parents told People. The brothers, who range in age from 2 to 14, even had girls’ names picked out.
The family caught national attention in April 2015, when a YouTube video of the reveal of the baby’s sex went viral. It has been watched nearly 9 million times. In the video, Cher reels backward onto the floor after the couple cuts into a pink-filled cake.
The family got a generous taste of fame, with an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and visits from countless camera crews.
Ruby celebrated her first birthday in August.
The reveal for their newest baby was a little more low-key, Cher Lair said. At a Super Bowl party, the family had a gender reveal for all the boys and a big group of friends.
A family friend was the only one who knew the baby’s gender and got cans of silly string for all the kids at the party, Lair said. She covered the can labels so the kids couldn’t see what color the string was.
At the count of three, blue silly string rained down on the couple.
Cher Lair said she isn’t worried about adding to a big family, and is excited about the new addition.
