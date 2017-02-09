Six Patriots plan to skip Super Bowl celebration at Trump White House

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Pause

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions