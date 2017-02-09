University officials investigating Hitler Valentine’s Day card handed out on campus

0:51 Video: Jango at Westminster dog show Pause

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

0:16 Watch this guy ski jump off Taylor Dock in Bellingham

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions