Time for healing in America, Sen. Scott tells Senate as he calls for Sessions confirmation

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day Pause

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow

1:02 Kids laugh, sled and play in snow at Squalicum Creek Park amid school closures

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"