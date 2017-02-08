Former President Barack Obama kitesurfing with Richard Branson

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson put up a blog post with pictures and video of former President Barack Obama kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office. Obama and the former First Lady Michelle have been vacationing since leaving the White House.

NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th planet from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."

The worst red-light runners in 2016

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95 on Thursday, Dec. 8. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Barack Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom.

Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

Thanks to the ingenuity, and big heart, of a Port Royal, South Carolina man, an injured kitten is able to walk. The man, who remains anonymous, engineered a makeshift wheelchair that allows "Scooter," who's about 10 weeks old, to move around. According to Dr. Marikay Campbell of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, whose team has been treating Scooter, the kitten sustained back and leg injuries after she was accidentally closed in a door.

