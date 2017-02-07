Huge numbers tune in to listen to court on Trump travel ban

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer Pause

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

6:18 Lynden man sentenced for manslaughter in 2013 Father's Day shooting

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm