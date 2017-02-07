Melania Trump reaches settlement in libel lawsuit against Maryland blogger

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park Pause

0:15 Kayaking on a sidewalk? You can if it's snowing

4:05 Massive black hole devours passing star

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"