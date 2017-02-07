He took one 'lucky shot.' And now two deer are free.

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park Pause

0:15 Kayaking on a sidewalk? You can if it's snowing

4:05 Massive black hole devours passing star

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

2:56 Snowfall in Sudden Valley south of Bellingham, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017