Arguments set for Tuesday over Trump travel ban

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm Pause

4:05 Massive black hole devours passing star

0:42 Snow report from Lynden, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017

2:56 Snowfall in Sudden Valley south of Bellingham, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook

0:48 Reader captures the calm between snowstorms near Tennant Lake