Boston brags, Atlanta ‘doubled over’ after Patriots comeback Super Bowl win

0:42 Snow report from Lynden, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017 Pause

2:56 Snowfall in Sudden Valley south of Bellingham, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

0:31 It's a 10: 4 Years of Awful Hair