‘Hamilton’ stars tweak ‘America the Beautiful’ lyrics to include women before Super Bowl

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

2:56 Snowfall in Sudden Valley south of Bellingham, Wash., Feb. 5, 2017