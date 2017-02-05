Trump picks the Patriots to win the Super Bowl by eight points. How likely is that?

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:04 Do you need a nap?

1:06 Are your kids getting enough sleep?

2:01 Western Washington University equestrian team hosts competition in Lynden

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation