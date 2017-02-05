An entire subway car came together to wash away swastikas scrawled everywhere

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:01 Western Washington University equestrian team hosts competition in Lynden

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:21 Friday morning snow dusts downtown Bellingham