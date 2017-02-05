Police escort congressman after rowdy California town hall

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:36 Tiny Homes of Hilton Head

3:36 Bride and groom rappel down hotel building in wedding attire

0:55 Company offers Tesla Model 3 to employees

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case