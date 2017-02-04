The mail didn’t get delivered. So 3 people are being delivered to federal prison

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year Pause

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:32 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in January

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:21 Friday morning snow dusts downtown Bellingham

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge