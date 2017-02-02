Missing the Obamas? A new clothing line is here with all your Barack-inspired apparel

2:06 Turbeville Speeding tickets are illegal claims Brett Bursey Pause

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

1:36 Tiny Homes of Hilton Head

3:36 Bride and groom rappel down hotel building in wedding attire

0:55 Company offers Tesla Model 3 to employees