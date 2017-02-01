Calm down. You’ll still be able to get your bacon.

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

1:04 Sacramento police officers try to run over mentally ill man before shooting him

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:30 Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge