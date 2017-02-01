California man, daughter may be coming home after judge’s ruling on Trump travel ban

An immigration lawyer said there was good news Wednesday morning for a Yemen-born Los Banos man who effectively has been stuck overseas with his 12-year-old daughter due to the travel ban issued by President Donald Trump last week.
Ahmed Ali, a 39-year-old manager of a Los Banos convenience store, has been working to bring his daughter out of their native Yemen to the United States for seven years. The girl received her immigrant visa on Thursday, hours before Trump issued his executive order suspending immigration for people from Yemen and six other Muslim-majority countries.
Katy Lewis, an immigration attorney for the family, said a ruling issued by Judge Andre Birotte of California’s Central District applies to anyone with a permanent travel visa.
“We have the order and we believe it applies to (Ali),” Lewis told the Merced Sun-Star. “We’re now working on the practical steps to bring them home.”
Lewis said she’d spoken with Ali and described him as “hopeful.”
Ali, who is a U.S. citizen, and his daughter have been stuck in hotel in Djibouti since Saturday after officials refused to allow them to board a flight in the wake of the ban.
