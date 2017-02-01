A serial thief got out of jail. The next thing he stole would be his last

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:30 Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

2:23 Here's what it looks like to run up Mount Baker

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television