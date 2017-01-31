Naked pastor chased from apartment after man catches him in bed with his wife, police say

A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of an apartment naked after a woman’s husband came home to find him having sex with his wife.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports police documents show a woman’s husband found her in bed with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons in the middle of the afternoon on Jan. 17. The woman told police that her husband yelled that he was going to kill Simmons, who fled the apartment naked and hid behind a nearby fence. The husband took the pastor’s clothes, wallet and car keys and later agreed to return the items following negotiations with police.
According to a Tallahassee Police report, officers went to the Sienna Square apartments after a woman called to report that her husband was angry and had a handgun after he encountered his wife and Simmons having sex in the daughter's bedroom, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. The man came home early after the school called him to pick up his sick son. The school had tried unsuccessfully to reach the wife.
Video posted online shows Simmons asking for forgiveness from his congregation at Tallahassee’s Jacob Chapel, saying “you cannot defend sin.”
