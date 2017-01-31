'I've never felt ... more American': Neighbor's note of support comforts Muslim teen

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year Pause

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'