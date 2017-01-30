US military botches online fight against Islamic State

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

0:51 "Stupid" robber leaves wallet and ID at store

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

0:48 Thousands protest at Sea-Tac airport in response to immigration restrictions