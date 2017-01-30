GOP lawmaker says he warned Trump against ‘Muslim ban’

4:15 Making a stand at U.S. airports Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

1:08 Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

1:33 Kids Need Books! hands out free books to some Bellingham students

0:48 Thousands protest at Sea-Tac airport in response to immigration restrictions

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects