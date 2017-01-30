Jury to keep deliberating in Memphis police shooting trial

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:48 NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

1:18 Drone flies over tornado damage in Upson County

12:50 Safety tips when you encounter bears, wolves, or moose