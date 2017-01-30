Jury selection begins in Cuban ballplayer smuggling case

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works Pause

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

1:48 NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016