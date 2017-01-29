Facing criticism, Trump administration has no regrets about leaving out Jews in Holocaust statement

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump Pause

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

2:41 Lunar New Year Celebration

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge