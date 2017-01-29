Angry congressional lawmakers erupt, seek ways to curb Trump immigration order

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:41 Lunar New Year Celebration

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason