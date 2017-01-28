Trump order separates refugee mother from son approved for U.S. immigration

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial