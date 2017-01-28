AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump orders strict new refugee screening, citing terrorists
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months — and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely — declaring the ban necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the nation.
The Friday order immediately suspended a program that last year resettled to the U.S. roughly 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice. Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim majority nations.
"We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas," Trump said as he signed the order at the Pentagon. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."
Trump said the halt in the refugee program was necessary to give government agencies time to develop a stricter vetting system. But the order did spell out what additional steps he wants the Homeland Security and State departments to take.
The U.S. may admit refugees on a case-by-case basis during the freeze, and the government will continue to process requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country."
---
Diplomatic debut: Trump makes uneven entry onto world stage
WASHINGTON (AP) — One week into office, President Donald Trump was trying to clean up his first international incident.
The president shifted a jam-packed schedule Friday to make room for an hourlong phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who had abruptly snubbed the new president by canceling a visit. Trump's team had appeared to respond by threatening a hefty border tax on Mexican imports.
By the end of the conversation, Trump had tasked his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner — a real estate executive with no national security experience — with managing the ongoing dispute, according to an administration official with knowledge of the call.
The episode, an uneven diplomatic debut, revealed the earliest signs of how the new president plans to manage world affairs. In a matter of days, he both alarmed and reassured international partners. He picked fights, then quickly backed away from them. He talked tough, and toned it down. And at each step, Trump relied on the small clutch of advisers that guided his norm-breaking campaign, a group with scant foreign policy experience but the trust of the president.
Much of the foreign policy decision-making has rested with Kushner and Steve Bannon, the conservative media executive turned White House adviser, according to administration officials and diplomats. Rex Tillerson, his nominee for secretary of state, is still awaiting confirmation. Officials at the National Security Council, an agency Trump has described as bloated, are still seeking marching orders from the new administration.
---
Trump, Putin to speak amid GOP concerns on sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's first conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office is sparking concern among European allies and his own Republican Party about the future of U.S. sanctions on Moscow.
Ahead of the call planned for Saturday, Trump was noncommittal about whether he was considering lifting the economic penalties. He told reporters: "We'll see what happens. As far as the sanctions, very early to be talking about that."
Trump made those remarks Friday alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose country — as part of the European Union — also levied sanctions on Russia following its provocations in Ukraine. Voicing the view of many in Europe, May said, "We believe the sanctions should continue."
Vice President Mike Pence was expected to be on the Putin call with Trump. He wasn't expected to join other diplomatic calls the president planned for Saturday.
Two top Senate Republicans — John McCain, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and Rob Portman, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee — also warned the White House about easing any punishments on Moscow and vowed to turn the sanctions into law.
---
May's mission to woo Trump a success, but makes some uneasy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May went to Washington, and President Donald Trump extended the hand of friendship. Literally.
May left Washington after a 24-hour visit as Saturday's British newspapers splashed front-page photos of the two leaders touching hands as they walked at the White House before a strikingly collegial news conference.
May wanted her meeting, Trump's first as president with a foreign leader, to revitalize the trans-Atlantic "special relationship." She got her wish — delighting those who think Trump's presidency will be good for Britain but alarming others who loathe the brash Republican populist.
She goes home — after a stop in Turkey Saturday to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — with Trump's promise to seek an early trade deal with Britain once it leaves the European Union, a commitment from the president not to abandon NATO and Trump's praise for what he called "this most special relationship."
Trump gets an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to come for a state visit later this year — a treat for a president with Scottish roots and a taste for opulence.
---
Serena Williams wins record 23rd major with win over Venus
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, and her sister was right there on court to give her a congratulatory hug.
The all-Williams final — the first at the Australian Open since Serena won the first edition here in 2003 — went to the younger sibling 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday night.
With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court has the all-time record and was also in the crowd for the final.
Court won 24 majors, but collected 13 of those before the Open era which began in 1968 after the sport became professional.
The victory at Rod Laver Arena also ensured Serena Williams will regain the top ranking, which she lost in September after 186 straight weeks when Angelique Kerber won the U.S. Open.
---
Chicago police chief discloses he needs kidney transplant
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson disclosed after a public dizzy spell on Friday that he has battled a kidney condition for more than three decades and is on a waiting list for a transplant.
Johnson said his dizziness at a news conference announcing a crime initiative was due to taking blood pressure medication on an empty stomach. He was taken to a suburban Chicago hospital for several hours of evaluation and later released.
"For 32 years I've been treating a kidney condition that hasn't interfered with my ability to lead a normal life or be your police superintendent," he said at a news conference later in the day. "I don't require dialysis nor do I have diabetes."
Johnson said that once a donor is found and the operation takes place he should be back to work after three to five weeks. Johnson said that he informed Emanuel of his kidney condition before he was appointed superintendent in March.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel expressed "absolute confidence" that Johnson can run the department and his deputies can run the department in the event Johnson had to take leave.
---
House to take first crack at repealing Obama-era regulations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Determined to reverse eight years of a Democratic administration, House Republicans are on track to overturn a handful of rules finalized in President Barack Obama's final months in office to deal with climate change, federal contracting and background checks for gun ownership.
Opponents criticize the regulations as job killers that will hold the U.S. economy back. Now, they're turning to an oversight tool used successfully only once before to void a rule issued by a federal agency.
All that will be required to make the regulation invalid is a simple majority of both GOP-led chambers approving a joint resolution of disapproval — and the president's signature. The House will take the first crack this week.
A look at the regulations being targeted:
---
---
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The versatile actor Sir John Hurt, who could move audiences to tears in "The Elephant Man," terrify them in "Alien," and spoof that very same scene in "Spaceballs," has died. He was 77.
Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, died Friday in London according to his agent Charles McDonald.
Twice nominated for an Oscar for playing the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch's "The Elephant Man" and for his role as the heroin addict Max in "Midnight Express," Hurt's career spanned over 50 years. After minor television and film appearances, his breakout came in 1966 as Richard Rich in Fred Zinnemann's "A Man For All Seasons," followed by his portrayal of Caligula in the BBC miniseries "I, Claudius" in 1976.
The wiry Hurt brought gravitas to Alan Parker's 1978 film "Midnight Express," for which he received a supporting actor Oscar nomination (he lost to Christopher Walken for "The Deer Hunter") and an uneasy humor to Kane in Ridley Scott's "Alien," immortalized by his disturbing death scene, which Mel Brooks later poked fun at with Hurt's help in "Spaceballs."
"It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing," Mel Brooks wrote on Twitter. "He was a truly magnificent talent."
---
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of a ferry traveling on the East River from Manhattan to Brooklyn during a storm in New York; African migrants sitting on the deck of a ship in the Mediterranean; a woman carrying a pair of boots from her tornado-damaged home in Georgia.
---
This gallery contains photos published, Jan. 21-27, 2017.
See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN
---
As Year of the Rooster dawns, 'phoenix claws' grace the menu
HONG KONG (AP) — Saturday marks the start of the lunar Year of the Rooster and families in China will reunite for festivities, fireworks and food. While tradition calls for feasting on "auspicious" foods, many will also munch on staple snacks like "phoenix claws," the Chinese name for chicken feet.
With reptilian looks and lowly status from scratching around farmyards and coops, humble chicken paws are considered a throwaway in the West, where farmers often grind them into feed for pets and livestock. But across much of Asia, where diners prefer eating meat on the bone, they're a considered a delicacy.
"Not only are they tasty, but it's believed they have a lot of collagen so if you eat them it's good for your skin and makes you look beautiful," said Liza Chu, author of a guidebook to Hong Kong dim sum dishes including chicken feet.
At this time of year, Chinese like to eat foods that are considered lucky like dumplings and fish. Chicken feet don't actually have any special meaning for the Year of the Rooster, though that doesn't mean it's not a good excuse to eat them, Chu said.
"We all need some rooster energy. Roosters are energetic. They can be very aggressive. They are not shy," said Chu. Those born in the Year of the Rooster are "very outgoing people."
