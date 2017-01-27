Judge refuses to toss lawsuit on harsh CIA interrogation

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America Pause

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly