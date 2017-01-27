After new rape lawsuit, Baylor says made 'great progress'

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg Pause

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.