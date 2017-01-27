Fewer young people are being sent to jail, but they're more likely black or Hispanic

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump Pause

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge