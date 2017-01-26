'It's a first for me': Deputy saves the day, delivers baby in back seat

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:43 Watch competitors get down and dirty at 2016 WonderMud

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church