‘Lesbianism’ listed as a medical problem in woman’s records

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial Pause

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

1:48 NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:43 Watch competitors get down and dirty at 2016 WonderMud

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall