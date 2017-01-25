'Sanctuary cities' undaunted by Trump move to cut funding

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church