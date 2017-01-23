Roommate bites man’s ear after argument over Trump’s immigration and deportation plans

An argument about President Donald Trump turned violent when one man bit his roommate’s right ear off at a Pittsburgh apartment Monday, according to police reports.
The victim ran out of the apartment to find help, and police officers recovered the ear, according to the police reports. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the victim was 30-year-old Salatiel Marcos Ortiz.
He and his roommate are from Mexico, according to Post-Gazette, and his roommate was concerned he could be deported even though he is in the United States legally, according to the paper.
Throughout his campaign for president, Trump promised to build a wall on the United States’ southern border and to make Mexico pay for it. Trump said he planned to deport about 2 million undocumented immigrants from the country, promising to focus first on immigrants who have overstayed their visas or have criminal records.
Ortiz told WTAE that the roommate — who had been drinking – broke his finger and pushed him down a flight of stairs, in addition to biting his ear. Ortiz said the roommate threatened to kill him.
The part of his ear that was bitten off had been re-attached, according to video. When police arrived at the apartment, the roommate was not there. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments