Father and son accused of rape want 'only law book that matters' at trial: The Bible

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says Pause

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

0:59 'Rain came through like a hurricane': Georgia residents describe storm experience

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration