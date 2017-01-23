Listen to what some are calling the ‘empowering’ theme song of the Women's March

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham Pause

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl

0:47 Check out the new Sears Hometown Store in Bellingham

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'