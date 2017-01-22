18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest Pause

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit