Longtime inaugural parade announcer passed over by Trump speaks at the Women’s March

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

4:09 Outgoing U.S. Interior Secretary Jewell offers advice for successor

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham