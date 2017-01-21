Journalist George Krimsky, who covered Manson arrest, dies

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats