EXCLUSIVE: Whatever Trump does, Dreamers likely to be deported soon

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000 Pause

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest