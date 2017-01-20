Hawaii mother's airplane child assault conviction overturned

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas Pause

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:01 #Trump420 event brings free marijuana joints, advocacy for legalization

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

3:16 Mike Pence sworn in as vice president